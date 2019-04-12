'A thriving community of immensely proud Manitobans': Sikhs celebrate 50 years in province

In 1969, a small group of Sikh immigrants rented a space and formed the Sikh Society of Manitoba, Inc.

In 1983, they broke ground on a piece of frozen land and built their permanent home. Today, it is Manitoba's oldest and largest gurdwara (house of worship).

It is only fitting then, that on Sunday, April 14, we celebrate our 50th anniversary on the same day we celebrate another historic milestone: the 320th anniversary of the Khalsa, or "the pure."

This is when Sikhs committed themselves to a higher cause and to uphold the values of universal equality — dedicated to the principles of courage, devotion, leadership, determination and compassion.

It was a seminal moment in Sikh history, and one that is celebrated in local gurdwaras by Sikhs everywhere. With reverence to the traditions and values that are foundational to the Sikh identity, Vaisakhi is also an opportunity for reflection and gratitude.

This year, the Vaisakhi celebrations are particularly special for the local Sikh community.

They had sought a place to gather and worship in their new home, as well as create a representative body for the Sikhs living here. The organization has been the spiritual and social nucleus of our local Sikh community for the past five decades and continues to have an important role as the community grows.

'Sikh Manitobans have a lot to celebrate and reflect on,' says Sikh Society of Manitoba vice-president Jasdeep Devgan. (Submitted by Jasdeep Devgan)

In the bigger picture, perhaps 50 years may not seem like a very long time; however, it is a testament to the strengthening bond between an immigrant community and its adoptive home.

It is remarkable to see the progress locals Sikhs have been able to make, from only a handful of immigrant families 50 years ago, to a thriving community of immensely proud Manitobans.

Similar to other early immigrant groups that have settled in Manitoba, Sikhs are proud to be part of the rich history and culture that make this province a truly special place.

As a second generation Canadian myself, I am deeply grateful for the roots that the Sikh Society of Manitoba has in the city and province where I was born, raised and work today.

The Sikh Society of Manitoba has always been a part of my life and continues to be an impactful advocate for the local Sikh community.

The 1983 groundbreaking was the site of joy and celebration. (Submitted by Jasdeep Devgan)

After 50 years, we face a new set of challenges today that may not have been anticipated before — challenges such as addressing the growing needs of the community, and providing necessary space and resources.

We are also presented with new opportunities to evolve as an organization. In fact, we recently elected our first female president to the Sikh Society of Manitoba's board of directors. We've also elected youth members to our board — preparing a new generation of leadership.

Whether it is 320 years or 50 years, Sikh Manitobans have a lot to celebrate and reflect on.

We have an opportunity to appreciate our unique relationship to this great province and its people, while recognizing the hard work and dedication that has led to our collective progress.

