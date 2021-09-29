Arrest made in connection with Point Douglas warehouse fire

Police have made an arrest related to a fire in Winnipeg that filled the sky with plumes of smoke on Tuesday and burned for hours.

A news conference is being held at 11 a.m. to provide details.

The fire at a large warehouse owned by Gateway Industries Ltd., at 2 Point Douglas Ave., forced police to close Higgins Avenue from Sutherland Avenue to Annabella Street.

At least two dozen units from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were at the fire soon after the call came in around at 11:21 a.m.

The roof of the building collapsed, making it difficult for firefighters to get at hot spots inside, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Black smoke fills the sky to the northwest of the Manitoba Legislature. (Submitted by Donna L. Brown)

Nearby power lines also made it difficult for crews to get an angle to fight the fire, while temperatures close to 30 C also complicated the operation as crews had to rotate frequently to avoid exhaustion.

The city said about 100 firefighters were at the fire through the day. Nearby homes were evacuated.

The blaze was so large at one point that satellite radar detected the heat from the flames and smoke.

Large smoke plume from fire in downtown Winnipeg showing up on radar.. <a href="https://t.co/p0NnndnO0W">https://t.co/p0NnndnO0W</a> —@robsobs

The fire was mostly extinguished by the early morning hours on Wednesday but crews are still there to take care of smouldering hot spots.

A firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition on Tuesday, the spokesperson said, but did not provide details about the injury.

No information about a possible cause for the fire has been released.

There have been multiple fires at that location in the past.