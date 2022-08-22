Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

3 assaults in Point Douglas in 1 hour could be connected: Winnipeg police

Three people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a series of assaults within one hour in the Point Douglas area that police believe are related.

3 men taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition

CBC News ·
A female police officer wearing a uniform with the word "FORENSICS" printed on the back speaks to a male officer who is holding a clipboard and wearing blue gloves. They are standing in a parking lot surrounded by police tape, with a police vehicle parked in the background.
Winnipeg police officers investigate a parking lot on Main Street between Sutherland Avenue and Jarvis Avenue, where a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after an assault Monday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating three assaults that happened within about one hour in the Point Douglas area Monday morning and which police believe are related.

Officers found a man with serious injuries in a parking lot on Main Street between Jarvis Avenue and Sutherland Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Paramedics took the victim to hospital in critical condition.

About half an hour later at 5 a.m., police found an injured man on Main Street between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A third male victim was found around 5:30 a.m. by officers patrolling the area of Logan Avenue and the Disraeli Freeway.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at  204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now