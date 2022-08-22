3 assaults in Point Douglas in 1 hour could be connected: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating three assaults that happened within about one hour in the Point Douglas area Monday morning and which police believe are related.

Officers found a man with serious injuries in a parking lot on Main Street between Jarvis Avenue and Sutherland Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Paramedics took the victim to hospital in critical condition.

About half an hour later at 5 a.m., police found an injured man on Main Street between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A third male victim was found around 5:30 a.m. by officers patrolling the area of Logan Avenue and the Disraeli Freeway.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

More from CBC Manitoba: