Skip to Main Content
Suspect charged in Point Douglas stabbing that left man in critical condition
Manitoba·New

Suspect charged in Point Douglas stabbing that left man in critical condition

Winnipeg police say an argument between two men led to a stabbing that left one of them in critical condition.

Charges include aggravated assault, possession of a weapon

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police found a man suffering from significant stab wounds on Tuesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Winnipeg police say an argument between two men led to a stabbing that left one of them in critical condition.

The two did not know each other before the incident, police said in a news release on Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Henry Avenue near the Disraeli Freeway around 11 p.m. on Tuesday where they found a man who had suffered significant stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the victim, 24, to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday, detectives found a suspect, 49, in the area of Higgins Avenue near Gomez Street.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|