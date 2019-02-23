Suspect charged in Point Douglas stabbing that left man in critical condition

Winnipeg police say an argument between two men led to a stabbing that left one of them in critical condition.

The two did not know each other before the incident, police said in a news release on Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Henry Avenue near the Disraeli Freeway around 11 p.m. on Tuesday where they found a man who had suffered significant stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the victim, 24, to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday, detectives found a suspect, 49, in the area of Higgins Avenue near Gomez Street.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

