"That's real hunger:" Seniors group inspired to help feed their own

One of Winnipeg's newest food banks is working to help feed some of the city's oldest residents.

Point Douglas's Barber House has been operating as a food bank for five months, but it's always been a place to gather.

Built in 1862, it's one of the oldest houses in Winnipeg. It's home to the North Point Douglas Seniors Association, as well as a full-time daycare centre. But for those running the house, that wasn't enough.

Sandy Dzedzora, coordinator at Barber House, wanted it to be more.

"We were discovering the seniors — our seniors — really needed this," says Dzedzora. "When you're a senior you tend to become invisible."

Dzedzora says it's not easy for a lot of Point Douglas seniors to stay healthy. She says there isn't much accessible or affordable food in the neighbourhood and they don't always have the means to travel far.

"They're having a tough time making any ends meat," says Dzedzora.

She says a large number of the seniors she's met through the association are living off pensions and social assistance and likely can't afford much healthy food.

So, this summer she reached out to Winnipeg Harvest.

She told the organization she wanted to provide a once-a-week food bank out of the house in order to provide more guaranteed meals for the seniors in the area.

Volunteers keep Barber House running

Point Douglas resident Earl Zechel says before Barber House opened the food bank, he was relying on the semi-weekly free meals out of one of the local churches.

"I don't have a lot of money; I'm on pension," he says. "The little bit extra that I can get from here sure helps out a lot."

Once Dzedzora and her team got the go-ahead from Harvest, Barber House just needed volunteers. And they weren't hard to find.

People from the neighbourhood as well as members of the seniors association were happy to help out.

"It's good to help out," says Reggie Eagle Child, a long-time volunteer and member at Barber House.

"It's good to be out of the house and doing something too."

Eagle Child stops by Barber House a few times a week. He was already teaching art and native crafts to other members and when the food bank opened, he just added that to his weekly list.

He hands out food on Tuesday afternoons and helps deliver hampers to shut-ins on Sundays. He says volunteering has been good for him. Sometimes he just comes by the house for a cup of coffee and a conversation.

Hampers from the Barber House food bank are often tailored to the specific needs of recipients. (Avi Jacob/CBC)

Dzedzora says volunteers like Eagle Child are the only reason that Barber House is able to help people. She says the volunteers at Barber House do more than just handout the food; they take the time to tailor the food bank to the specific needs of the recipients.

Many of the seniors in Point Douglas live in rooming houses and hotels and Hilde Purdy, another volunteer, says that means a lot of the food bank's clients don't have access to a kitchen.

"I had a woman come in who wouldn't take any of the items that we had that day," says Purdy.

"She said she couldn't take the spaghetti or the meat or any of the raw foods because she didn't have anywhere to cook them. I'll never forget that. That woman took a garlic ring and she just sat down and starting eating it right then and there. That's real hunger."

'This is our neighbourhood'

Purdy says she was inspired by that woman and now brings pre-made snacks to give away alongside the other food items, and he's not the only volunteer who takes that initiative.

They bring things like homemade cabbage rolls and yogurt drinks so the recipients can have something to eat while they pick up their groceries.

Dzedzora says she's blown away by the generosity of her volunteers, and says many of them don't have much themselves.

She says Purdy is an excellent example of that —​ Purdy has already spent half of her own pension on food and transportation for those in need, says Dzedzora.

Dzedzora, who has lived in Point Douglas for over 40 years, calls herself a pioneer.

She says it's important that she takes care of those who came after her.

"We're all seniors too," says Dzedzora.

"This is our neighbourhood; our problems; and we're doing what we can."