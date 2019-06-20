Police identify homicide victim found in Point Douglas park, ask for witnesses

Winnipeg police have identified the man found dead in a Point Douglas park on Wednesday morning as Gabriel Radford Coates.

Homicide investigators believe Coates, 44, may have been assaulted sometime overnight Tuesday or in the early morning on Wednesday. A person who works in the area found his body in the park, near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street, police said Wednesday.

At least one tent, as well as a cart filled with personal belongings, were also found in the park.

Coates had lived a "transient" life and police do not know how long he had been staying in the park, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any suspicious activity in the area to contact the homicide unit, and are asking businesses in the area to check their video surveillance for anything that may help.

Coates is the 24th homicide victim in Winnipeg so far in 2019 — a number that already exceeds the 22 homicides recorded in all of 2018. There is no "common denominator" that can explain the high number of homicides, said Murray.

"I think that speaks to the random nature of homicides," he said. Although methamphetamine has been linked to a spike in violence in the city, only six homicide cases have been directly linked to meth, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.