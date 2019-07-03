'It had to be a closed coffin': Sister pleads for witnesses to come forward in Point Douglas homicide

Rebekah Coates is pleading for witnesses to come forward with any information that could help investigators solve the slaying of her brother in a Point Douglas park last month.

Gabriel Radford Coates was found dead in a park off Higgins Avenue and Maple Street on June 19. Police believe he had been fatally assaulted early that morning or late the night prior.

Police haven't released many details about the assault, but Rebekah said the incident was so severe her brother died instantly.

"It had to be a closed coffin," Rebekah said of her brother's funeral. "It was that bad. It was so awful."

Police previously said Coates, 44, was living a "transient" life, but Rebekah, who lives in Calgary, said that came as news to her and several other family members.

A tent and a shopping cart filled with personal belongings were located in the park where he was killed.

Forensics investigators examine the scene after the body of 44-year-old Gabriel Radford Coates was found in a park at Higgins Avenue and Maple Street. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"If we had known, we would've gotten him out of that situation," Rebekah said.

Coates struggled with alcohol in the past, Rebekah said, but she doesn't know if he was again having issues before his death. She had just spoken with him over the phone a few weeks earlier and he didn't mention anything worrying.

"He was wishing me a happy birthday and saying that he was glad to be back in Winnipeg," she said. "He was hoping to reconnect with family."

She said her brother, a father of three, had recently moved back to Winnipeg, where he his siblings grew up. He was the youngest of six, and the family has ties to Bunibonibee Cree Nation, also known as Oxford House.

Rebekah described Coates as respectful, kind and willing to go out of his way to help anyone in need.

Police off a green space near the intersection of Higgins and Maple on June 19. (Jillian Taylor/CBC )

"We always protected each other, and we didn't protect him — we weren't there for him so it's really hard for all of us, especially my parents," said Rebekah.

"It's my mother's youngest son, it's my dad's youngest son, it's their baby … it's just awful because Gabriel was so nice."

Police haven't made any arrests. Rebekah said investigators working the case are asking members of the homeless community who may have crossed paths with her brother or may have seen what happened to contact police.

Coates's death was the 24th homicide in Winnipeg in 2019. There were 22 homicides in the city in all of 2018.​​​​​