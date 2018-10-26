Friends and family mourn grandmother and granddaughter killed in Point Douglas blaze

The smell of smoke from the charred house blended with a smudge ceremony on the Point Douglas street where two people died in an early-morning fire Friday.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the house on Prince Edward Street Friday night as the Mama Bear Clan led a march from the North Point Douglas Women's Centre. Drumming, singing and prayers could be heard as people lit candles and laid flowers and stuffed animals on the sidewalk.

An elderly woman and an 11-year-old girl died in the fire, which broke out around 2 a.m. Another woman and a 17-year-old young man escaped by jumping from the second floor of the two-storey home and into the arms of neighbours.​

A woman who attended the vigil, who identified herself by only her first name, Debbie, said she had known the woman who escaped since they were both teenagers.

"I met her when I was 16 working at McDonald's and she actually introduced me to my husband who lived across the street, and we've been friends ever since," she said.

Debbie, left, says she has known the woman who escaped from the fire since they were both 16. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

The elderly woman who died was her friend's mother, and the girl was her niece, Debbie said.

After the woman and teen escaped, they were both taken to hospital. The woman had burns on her arms and was taken to hospital in critical condition, while the teen was taken in unstable condition. They have both been upgraded to stable.

Debbie said friend has a "huge heart."

"She's like her mom. She'd do anything for everybody. She never saw bad in anybody. Just like her mom, her mom was the same way."

Sherri Lynn-Irving has lived across the street from the family for the last 10 years. The family has lived in the house for decades, she said.

"Long time, this family's been here, yes, and now their house is gone," she said.

Lynn-Irving saw the blaze outside her window early Friday morning, but initially thought it was just a small fire. She says she was shocked to hear that two people died.

"They're nice people, never hurt anybody. Always said hi to you, take out the garbage, you know what I mean? Very polite. My son knew their son, knew them for a long time. Never expect nothing like this to happen," she said.

People lit candles and left stuffed animals and flowers on the sidewalk in front of the house. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the woman and teen had already escaped. The house was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters couldn't get inside the home to search for the two others.

The fire was under control as of 8 a.m. but was still smouldering at 10 a.m., as fire crews moved the aerial truck in to try to recover the bodies.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

There were several other fires in the neighbourhood around the same time. Winnipeg police reported Friday afternoon that they have somebody in custody in connection with four fires, but have no evidence that person is linked to the fatal fire.