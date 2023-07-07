Arson suspected in massive Point Douglas industrial fire: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police now suspect a massive fire that destroyed a Point Douglas industrial building this week was deliberately set.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Sutherland Avenue, between Maple Street N. and Argyle Street N., shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday and were on scene for most of the day.

The Tuesday morning fire sent black plumes of smoke over the area, forcing some people out of their homes.

The major crimes unit of the Winnipeg Police Service is now investigating the fire as an arson, a spokesperson told CBC Friday.

Winnipeg police Const. Claude Chancy said that decision was based on information provided by fire investigators at the scene, but could not provide further details.

Fire officials said Tuesday that there were businesses operating in part of the complex, but there was no one inside the building when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.