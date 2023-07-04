Large industrial fire in Point Douglas causes air quality concerns, residents told to close windows

Large plumes of dark smoke from an industrial building burning in Point Douglas on Tuesday morning are causing air quality concerns as crews continue to battle the blaze.

A wall collapsed and explosions were heard at the building on Sutherland Avenue, between Maple Street N. and Argyle Street N., CBC reporter Meaghan Ketcheson said from the scene.

Fire crews were called to the fire shortly after 5 a.m., a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Platoon Chief Doug Grieve estimated the fire was "the length of a football field from north to south and probably 50 yards wide."

Three aerial ladders and up to 15 other firefighting vehicles and apparatus were there to fight the blaze, the fire department said.

"We believe there's tire storage in there, which is always a heavy toxic fume," Grieve said. "We're getting transit buses to evacuate neighourhood residents, monitoring wind conditions."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> Fire Paramedic Service are on scene at a major structure fire on Sutherland Avenue between Maple Street and Argyle Street. Please avoid the area. More info: <a href="https://t.co/f5yZiS8uVM">https://t.co/f5yZiS8uVM</a> <a href="https://t.co/WZA0ZNtKoL">pic.twitter.com/WZA0ZNtKoL</a> —@cityofwinnipeg

The fire has spread to a second building, Winnipeg police Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

Sutherland Avenue is closed between Disraeli Street and Main Street. Sutherland between Maple and Argyle will be closed through the morning, and other roads in the area could be impacted through the day, the city said.

Drivers and cyclists should avoid the area, and people who live near the fire should keep their windows closed to keep smoke out, the city said.

Deputy Chief Tom Wallace said there haven't been any evacuations yet, but the city is bringing in transit buses for residents in case it becomes necessary.

WATCH | Smoke pours from industrial building in Point Douglas:

Smoke pours from Sutherland Avenue industrial building fire in Point Douglas Duration 0:25 Plumes of smoke stream filled the sky in Point Douglas on Tuesday morning due to a fire at an industrial building on Sutherland Avenue.

There are power lines running in front of the building that are at risk from the fire, he said.

"Hydro is looking to cut the power to those lines, which may interrupt traffic lights on Main Street," he said.

If that happens, cadets will be brought in to help direct traffic on Main Street, he said.

Keith Dzedzora said he and others in the area are concerned about recent fires.

"There's been a rash of fires down Austin and down on this side of Selkirk Avenue," said Dzedzora, who lives on Lorne Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.