2 rushed to hospital after escaping Point Douglas garage fire
Manitoba·New

Two people were rushed to hospital Friday night after a garage fire in Point Douglas, the city says.

Paramedics take pair to hospital in unstable condition after vehicle catches fire in attached garage

CBC News ·
Firefighters doused a blaze in a garage at a business on Mordaunt Street Friday night. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to a building on Mordaunt Street where they found a vehicle on fire in a garage. 

Two people managed to get out before firefighters arrived. They were rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

