2 rushed to hospital after escaping Point Douglas garage fire
Two people were rushed to hospital Friday night after a garage fire in Point Douglas, the city says.
Paramedics take pair to hospital in unstable condition after vehicle catches fire in attached garage
Emergency crews were called to a building on Mordaunt Street where they found a vehicle on fire in a garage.
Two people managed to get out before firefighters arrived. They were rushed to hospital in unstable condition.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.
