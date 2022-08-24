Better supports needed for vulnerable people after 3 men attacked in Point Douglas area: advocates

Community members in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood are calling for more housing support, after a string of violent assaults happened within an hour of each other Monday morning.

Three men in their 50s were found seriously injured at three different locations in the Point Douglas neighbourhood, in the span between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., police have said.

Two of the men remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to police, while the other is in stable condition. Investigators believe all three assaults are related, but have not said how.

A woman identified as Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, 36, was also found dead in the Point Douglas neighbourhood early Monday morning, but police have not said whether her death is connected to the attacks.

Community activist Sel Burrows talked to someone who witnessed one of the attacks on the men. He says that it appears that all three victims were homeless.

"This is just an absolutely horrible, ugly situation. And everybody in the community is just furious, upset, scared," Burrows said Tuesday.

The witness told Burrows that the attack appeared to be random.

Burrows, who founded the North Point Douglas crime-prevention Point Powerline tip line, says the recent attacks illustrate how people experiencing homelessness are at risk of crime and violence.

"The homeless are extremely vulnerable and we need to figure out … how else do we help to make them safe? Their lives are worth just as much as yours and mine," Burrows said.

The head of End Homelessness Winnipeg, Jason Whitford, says he's noticed more and more people living in encampments, and attacks against them are increasing, too.

"They're fearful of their safety, because they're at risk on the streets. There's increasing violence," Whitford said.

He says that shelters should not be relied on for long-term housing in lieu of other accessible and affordable options.

"Housing is the only solution to the issues that we're facing today. We need supportive housing, we need transitional housing, we need deeply affordable rent," Whitford said.

In the short term, Whitford wants to see resources brought together to work collaboratively to better support people experiencing homelessness.