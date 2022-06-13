Bangla New Year celebration brings 'small piece of Bangladesh' to Winnipeg

It came a few months late, but people from Winnipeg's Bangladeshi community finally got to celebrate one of their biggest events of the year on Sunday.

Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bangla New Year 1429, was actually in the middle of April.

But organizers said inclement weather in Manitoba at that time, plus the fact that it fell in the middle of Ramadan, made them push the cultural celebration forward.

Finally getting to hold the celebration meant a lot to the community, Mahid Ahsan said.

"It's a small piece of Bangladesh that we wait for every year," said Ahsan, a member of the Canada-Bangladesh Association of Manitoba, which organized the event.

As the Bangladeshi community in Winnipeg continues to grow, Ahsan said the annual celebration is a good way for newcomers to connect with people who have been in Canada for longer.

"It's a big platform for those who are newcomers to meet the older ones, which is a great lesson," he said.

"I feel really honoured. I feel really prestigious that I'm a member of [this] community that is trying to hold our piece of culture here."

Shopon Miah and his wife, Sonia Akter, were excited to bring traditional Bangladeshi food like haleem and beef biryani to the celebration.

Miah said he's noticed a huge jump in the size of the community since he came to Canada in 2011.

"The community, day by day, is improving," he said.

"Before, it was not too much. But now, it's day by day [going] up."

Sharif Islam, president of the Canada-Bangladesh Association of Manitoba, said Pohela Boishakh is an important tradition in the Bangladeshi community that dates back 500 years.

Islam's wife, Samira Kamal, said she was looking forward to all the cultural displays planned for the day, including traditional foods, dance, songs and a fashion show. Kamal was among many at the event wearing the colour red, which she said represents the new beginning of a new year.

"This is a big day for our community, it's a big celebration," she said.

And all those displays didn't just come together overnight, said Reza Quadir, another member of the Canada-Bangladesh Association of Manitoba, pointing to a decorated stage he said volunteers made from scratch.

"It takes a lot of work, for sure," he said.

The Pohela Boishakh celebration was held at the South Winnipeg Community Centre on Silverstone Avenue.