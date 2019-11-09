2 adults, 1 child dead in fire outside small central Manitoba community

Three people are dead after a modular home caught fire on rural lot west of Plumas, Man.

Spruce Plains RCMP, along with fire and EMS crews, responded to a fire around 5:25 p.m. Friday at on a residential property alongside Provincial Road 265.

They found the modular home in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, responders entered the home and found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl, who were all residents of the home, RCMP said in a news release.

Four other children who also lived in the modular home were found safe at another location, RCMP said.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the fire commissioner's office is assisting with the investigation.

The office of the fire commissioner did not state the suspected cause of the fire.

"No information will be released until after an autopsy has been conducted," said Paul White, a spokesperson for the office of the fire commissioner.

RCMP say the fire commissioner's office is assisting with the investigation into a fire west of Plumas, Man., that killed two adults and a two-year-old. (CBC)

Plumas is located about 175 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, in the rural municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne. The site of the fire is about five kilometres west of the community, where residents were too distraught to comment on the fatal fire.

On Saturday afternoon at the Plumas Hotel, which sits on the main thoroughfare of Burrows Avenue, there was a small gathering of employees and customers. Several said tragedies on this scale do not occur in their community and they are unsure how they are supposed to react.

Across the street at Plumas Lucky Dollar, the staff said they were acquainted with the deceased as customers but did not know them well.

Reached by phone, Fire Chief Gordon Coutts declined to comment. Earlier, he told the Canadian Press the four children who survived the fire were at school when it broke out.

On Saturday afternoon, police tape strung in front of the modular home flapped in the wind. The home itself was a burned-out shell. One pickup truck and two minivans, all in good condition, were parked in front.

Several outbuildings appeared unaffected by the fire.

Outbuildings at the site of the fire appeared unaffected. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

