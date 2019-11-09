2 adults, 1 child dead in Manitoba mobile home fire

Three people are dead after a mobile home caught fire near Plumas, Man.

Spruce Plains RCMP, along with fire and EMS crews, responded to the residential fire around 5:25 p.m. Friday on Provincial Road 265 and found the mobile home in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, responders entered the home and found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl, who were all residents of the home, RCMP said in a news release.

Four other children who also lived in the mobile home were safely located at another location, RCMP said.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the fire commissioner's office is assisting with the investigation.

Plumas is located about 175 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.