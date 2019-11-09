2 adults, 1 child dead in Manitoba mobile home fire
Once the fire was extinguished, first responders entered the home and found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl.
4 other children who also lived in the home near Plumas, Man., safely located at another location
Three people are dead after a mobile home caught fire near Plumas, Man.
Spruce Plains RCMP, along with fire and EMS crews, responded to the residential fire around 5:25 p.m. Friday on Provincial Road 265 and found the mobile home in flames.
Once the fire was extinguished, responders entered the home and found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl, who were all residents of the home, RCMP said in a news release.
Four other children who also lived in the mobile home were safely located at another location, RCMP said.
An autopsy has been scheduled, and the fire commissioner's office is assisting with the investigation.
Plumas is located about 175 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.