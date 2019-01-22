Plastic bags collected by students transformed into benches
Close to 1 million bags collected by Manitoba schools as part of annual program
Hundreds of thousands of plastic bags collected by schools in Manitoba have been transformed into benches as part of an annual program promoting recycling.
The benches were created as part of Bag Up Manitoba, a program run by Take Pride Winnipeg! and Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba.
This year, 154 schools took part across Manitoba, collecting over 866,000 plastic bags for recycling.
On Tuesday, one of those benches had its debut at General Byng School in Winnipeg before a crowd of excited students.
General Byng is one of 14 of the schools that participated in the bag collection program that will be receiving the benches.
Tom Ethans, executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg!, said the program shows students how they can make a difference in a tangible way.
"The reaction of the students of the schools we've been to has been incredible," he said.
"They are so wowed by the bench and by the fact that they've taken something that they know is a plastic bag and now it's something tangible like a bench like that. They are in awe."
The hope is that students will take that enthusiasm home and encourage their parents to be environmentally conscious as well, Ethans said.
The benches were made by local company ReGen Composites out of recycled plastic bags and other materials including end-of-life plastic bins, pool plastic, lawn furniture and wood chips.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.