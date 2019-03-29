Manitoba may create new board that could override Winnipeg land-use decisions

Manitoba should create a new quasi-judicial board with the power to second-guess City of Winnipeg land-use decisions, a provincial review of city planning, zoning and permitting recommends.

On Tuesday, the day before a pre-election blackout begins, the province unveiled 11 recommendations that flowed from a review of municipal land-use practices that characterized Winnipeg's planning, property and development department as dysfunctional.

The recommendations, released two weeks after the review itself was unveiled, include new provincial standards for accrediting inspectors, standardized timelines for issuing permits and ensuring Winnipeg sets water-and-sewer rates in line with provincial economic goals, potentially by having the Public Utilities Board set those rates.

The most politically explosive recommendation is to either create "a new quasi-judicial tribunal" or broaden the powers of the existing municipal board to "hear a wide range of planning, zoning and permitting appeals across the entire province."

Such a body would effectively allow provincial appointees to override land-use decisions made by city council.

The province said this body would be made up of professionals "with strict minimum qualifications and an appointment process that mitigates against politicization."

The board would also follow practices identified as effective in other provinces and operate on a cost-recovery basis, the province said.

The province does not clarify specifically which appeals the body would hear.

In a news release, Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton said the recommendations were created after the city provided a "constructive response" to the review.

Wharton is in Halifax and unavailable for comment today.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who has dismissed the provincial review as a political move, has been asked to comment.