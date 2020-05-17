Small plane flips over after landing at airport in Bloodvein, Man.

A small plane flipped over when its pilot lost control of the aircraft after landing at the Bloodvein River Airport on Saturday morning.

The 45-year-old St. Theresa Point man flying the Piper PA-22 was not injured, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release on Sunday.

There were no other passengers on board.

The release said the plane landed then unexpectedly veered left and flipped over near the edge of the runway. RCMP from Bloodvein, which is about 215 kilometres north of Winnipeg, got to the scene around 11 a.m.

Mounties temporarily shut down the airport's runway, but it has since been reopened. The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.