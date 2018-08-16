Enbridge shows off pipeline progress near Morden

One of the largest infrastructure projects in the country is punching its way through Manitoba this summer.



The Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Program replaces just over a 1,000 kilometres of existing pipe running from Hardisty, Alta., to the U.S. border near Gretna, Man., carrying crude oil to refineries in the United States.

The company says the project will pump nearly $400 million into Manitoba's economy, and is providing nearly 3,800 jobs for workers in the province.



Enbridge invited reporters and politicians, including federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi, to a site near Morden to show off some of the construction work and give the politicians a chance to talk about the importance of the project. Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi took part in the media event at an Enbridge Line 3 pipeline site on Thursday. (Travis Golby/ CBC)



The company says it has signed 58 separate land-use agreements with 95 Indigenous communities along the route.



Positive impact

Chief Ken Chalmers of the Birdtail Sioux First Nation near Virden, says the pipeline project has had a distinct and positive impact on his community.



Chalmers told reporters the pipeline replacement meant nearly two dozen jobs for his community through contracts with Enbridge, and approximately $2 million in direct economic benefits to his First Nation.



He acknowledges there is need to convert technology and energy use to more environmentally friendly sources, but says present demands have to be met first.



"Right now we are consuming more oil than ever and the population is growing, and we need to keep Canada's economy for what we are facing at the First Nations level. The governments need that money to invest in their communities," Chalmers said.

The pipeline project has not gone without backlash.



A protest camp has been set up near near Gretna, where the pipeline crosses into the U.S.



"Spirit of the Buffalo demands that Enbridge stop building the pipeline because it does not have free, prior and informed consent of all Indigenous peoples along the route, and is a direct violation of the United Nations Declaration of Indigenous Peoples," says a statement of from the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition.