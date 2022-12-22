How do you say 'breaker breaker' in Tagalog? Meet YouTube star Mark Anthony Malinab, a.k.a. Pinoy Trucker

Students with Sisler High School's Create program made this profile of Mark Anthony Malinab, who has amassed millions of views with his driver's-eye views of life on the road.

A brutal storm, a semi-trailer tipping over on an icy highway and a Tagalog-speaking border agent.

That short list highlights just some of the most popular YouTube content produced by Winnipegger Mark Anthony Malinab, a.k.a. Pinoy Trucker.

Since 2016, the Winnipeg long-haul trucker has created dozens of videos, garnering millions of hits. He has 127,000 subscribers, some of whom he has met in person on his travels across North America.

"I wanted to show how us truck drivers live inside the truck, how we work on the highway, and show them the beautiful sceneries in Canada and America," said Malinab.

He also created the channel to "show the youth, not only here in Canada but also in the Philippines, that you can be a truck driver here," he said.

Mark Anthony Malinab's popular YouTube page features videos about life on the road as a long-haul trucker. The Winnipegger shoots and edits new videos in his truck's cabin. (Pinoy Trucker/YouTube)

Views on many of his videos, all recorded in Tagalog, top 100,000. His most popular video, a driver's-eye view of a punishing Indiana winter storm, hit 704,000 views.

Another video showing a surprised Malinab speaking to a U.S border officer in Tagalog was also a fan favourite, with more than 400,000 views.

Many of Malinab's videos are an unvarnished look at road life, including getting pulled over by police, dealing with frozen trailer brakes, and the close calls on the road.

Malinab and his YouTube sucess story are now the subject of a short video by students with the Create program at Sisler High School in Winnipeg, which offers multimedia training and experience.

Create students Shaina Maralit, Min Hecky Tresoor and Kaitlyn Caballero, all 18, made the new video.

It was produced by Maralit, who is Malinab's niece, as part of CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create, an ongoing video storytelling collaboration.

Meet the filmmakers

Shaina Maralit graduated from Sisler High School in 2022. She loves filmmaking and editing. If you don't see her holding a camera, she is probably busy dancing in her room. (Carmen Acuna)

​Min Hecky Tresoor took graphic design at Sisler High School for three years before graduating in 2022. They want to further pursue graphic design as well as filmmaking and editing. In their free time, they enjoy playing 'cozy' video games, watching vlogs, and hanging out with their cats. (Carmen Acuna)

Kaitlyn Caballero graduated from Sisler High School in 2022 and is pursuing a career in graphic design. She has a strong visual arts background and likes to spend her free time painting and hanging out with friends. (Carmen Acuna)

More about Project POV: Sisler Create

CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create is a new storytelling collaboration that partners filmmaking students with CBC journalists to produce short videos.

During fall 2022, CBC journalists taught storytelling and led producing workshops over several weeks to filmmaking students at the Create program at Sisler High School.

The post-high school program focuses on education and career pathways into the creative industries. Students can take courses in animation, film, game design, visual effects, graphic design and interactive digital media.