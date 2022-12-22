How do you say 'breaker breaker' in Tagalog? Meet YouTube star Mark Anthony Malinab, a.k.a. Pinoy Trucker
Malinab, with 127,000 followers on YouTube, is subject of new short film by students at Winnipeg's Sisler High
A brutal storm, a semi-trailer tipping over on an icy highway and a Tagalog-speaking border agent.
That short list highlights just some of the most popular YouTube content produced by Winnipegger Mark Anthony Malinab, a.k.a. Pinoy Trucker.
Since 2016, the Winnipeg long-haul trucker has created dozens of videos, garnering millions of hits. He has 127,000 subscribers, some of whom he has met in person on his travels across North America.
"I wanted to show how us truck drivers live inside the truck, how we work on the highway, and show them the beautiful sceneries in Canada and America," said Malinab.
He also created the channel to "show the youth, not only here in Canada but also in the Philippines, that you can be a truck driver here," he said.
Views on many of his videos, all recorded in Tagalog, top 100,000. His most popular video, a driver's-eye view of a punishing Indiana winter storm, hit 704,000 views.
Another video showing a surprised Malinab speaking to a U.S border officer in Tagalog was also a fan favourite, with more than 400,000 views.
Many of Malinab's videos are an unvarnished look at road life, including getting pulled over by police, dealing with frozen trailer brakes, and the close calls on the road.
Malinab and his YouTube sucess story are now the subject of a short video by students with the Create program at Sisler High School in Winnipeg, which offers multimedia training and experience.
Create students Shaina Maralit, Min Hecky Tresoor and Kaitlyn Caballero, all 18, made the new video.
It was produced by Maralit, who is Malinab's niece, as part of CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create, an ongoing video storytelling collaboration.
CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create is a new storytelling collaboration that partners filmmaking students with CBC journalists to produce short videos.
During fall 2022, CBC journalists taught storytelling and led producing workshops over several weeks to filmmaking students at the Create program at Sisler High School.
The post-high school program focuses on education and career pathways into the creative industries. Students can take courses in animation, film, game design, visual effects, graphic design and interactive digital media.