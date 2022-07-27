Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in June stabbing death on Pine Creek First Nation

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death that happened on Pine Creek First Nation in western Manitoba last month, RCMP say.

Sheryl Leeann Thompson, 40, was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the death, Mounties said in a news release on Wednesday.

RCMP were called to a house in the community on the western shore of Lake Winnipegosis, about 320 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on June 23.

Police said they found a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Officers initially arrested Thompson at the scene, though she wasn't charged until this week.

She was remanded into custody and appeared in court in Dauphin on Tuesday, RCMP said.