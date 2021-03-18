Pine Creek First Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19 outbreak

A First Nation in western Manitoba has declared a local state of emergency in response to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Pine Creek First Nation, nearly 325 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, went into lockdown Wednesday night.

The community's chief and council issued another release Thursday to announce the state of emergency, and said the decision was made as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and the number of people in isolation.

"An immediate and co-ordinated response to this outbreak is required in order to limit further exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus," the release says.

"Please be safe and adhere to the lockdown protocols. Everyone must do their part to help our community recover from this outbreak as quickly as possible."

CBC News has contacted Pine Creek First Nation Chief Karen Batson for comment, but has yet to hear back.

There were 10 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pine Creek First Nation as of Wednesday, but only two were considered active, according to a Facebook post from the Pine Creek Health Centre.

There were 123 people from 30 households were in isolation as of Wednesday, according to the post.

The local health-care staff warned leadership there was potential "large-scale" exposure within the Minegoziibe Anishinaabe School, Thursday's release says.

All parents of students who attended that school from March 10-12 are asked to contact the Pine Creek Health Centre to arrange for COVID-19 testing, the release says.

Because the community is in lockdown, designated shopping days will be March 19, March 24 and March 29. Anyone not in isolation can leave the community between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on those days, the release says.

Only one person per household should leave the community, it adds.