Out of control wildfire prompts Pine Creek First Nation to declare state of emergency

Pine Creek First Nation has declared a state of emergency as a large wildfire continues to burn near the community, fought by crews on the ground and in the air.

Chief Karen Batson of Pine Creek confirmed the state of emergency was declared this morning via text message.

A fire map on the provinces' website, last updated Tuesday, shows an "out of control" fire spanning 10,000 hectares is actively burning in the area north of Dauphin, Man.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said "out of control wildfires" prompted chief and council of the tiny community to escalate the situation.

"This state of emergency is undertaken as we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic," reads a post on the AMC's Facebook page.

Fire forced more than 100 residents from Pine Creek from their homes on Sunday. They were allowed to return on Monday.

Pine Creek is located about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, and about 90 kilometres east of Swan River.

Manitoba Hydro wrote in a tweet that crews in the Swan River region are helping to replace 11 hydro poles damaged by wildfires to "keep power flowing to the nearby communities of Camperville, Pine Creek First Nation and Duck Bay."

The Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team will be assisting through its systems of coordination and communication, according to AMC.

Batson said in a text on Tuesday that a new fire was threatening a nearby church, cemetery and homes in Pine Creek.