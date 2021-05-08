Woman, 58, dies after vehicle rolls into ditch on Pinaymootang First Nation

A 58-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving in the Pinaymootang First Nation rolled into a ditch, RCMP say.

The report of a single-vehicle rollover came in around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

When Mounties arrived from the nearby community of Gypsumville, Man., they found the woman unconscious outside of the vehicle, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

The officers did CPR on her until emergency medical services arrived shortly after. The woman, who lived in the First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

RCMP said an initial investigation determined the woman was the only one in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle swerved into the ditch. She was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

A forensic collision reconstructionist from the police force is helping with the ongoing investigation, the release said.

Pinaymootang First Nation is located about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

