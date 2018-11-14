15 patients moved to other facilities after fire at Pinawa Hospital

The Pinawa Hospital is still closed today, after a fire caused by an electrical issue started in the boiler room on Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital is currently using a backup system for heat, but the hospital remains closed until air quality tests are done, said Ron Van Denakker, the CEO of Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority. He hopes to have the test results back by tomorrow.

"The facility will not be opened until we're 100 per cent comfortable that the air quality is good," he said.

All patients have been moved to other facilities nearby; nine are in Winnipeg and the others are in facilities in the surrounding area.

"All of our 15 patients and residents from the facility are safely being cared for," said Van Denakker.

The boiler is working and they can continue to use the backup propane system for a while, but they're working on getting the electrical system fixed so the hospital doesn't have to continue to rely on the backup, Van Denakker said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and being investigated.

"We need to get to the source of what the problem was so that we can mitigate and avoid a future problem," Van Denakker said.

People in the region who need medical services should go to other nearby hospitals, such as Pine Falls, until further notice.