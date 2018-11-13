Pinawa, Man., hospital closed following small fire

The hospital in Pinawa, Man., is closed until further notice after an electrical issue filled the building with smoke and left it without heat.

A spokesperson for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority said in a statement that a boiler in the town's hospital experienced an electrical failure at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Pinawa fire chief Shawn Elcock told CBC News that firefighters believe a small fire occurred in the boiler's electrical panel.

"It was contained just to the boiler room and, basically, inside that panel," he said, adding that toxic smoke filled the hospital as a result.

All 15 hospital patients have been moved to Pinawa's high school and officials are working to move them to other facilities for the time being, the health region said.

No health care services are being delivered at Pinawa hospital until further notice, according to the health region.

It is unknown at this time how long the hospital will be closed.

People in Pinawa area are asked to call 911 for urgent health care concerns.

Pinawa is located about 95 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.