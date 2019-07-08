Boil water advisory in place for Pinawa after treatment plant issue

An issue at the Pinawa treatment plant has the province warning those in the eastern Manitoba community to boil their water.

The Manitoba government issued a boil water advisory for Pinawa on Monday after the treatment plant's chlorination process failed and allowed poorly-treated water into the system.

"Every effort is being made to restore healthy drinking water as soon as possible," said Pinawa Deputy Mayor Rhonda Henschell. "We're trying to sort out why the system failed."

The advisory extends to water used for drinking and ice-making, washing food such as fruits and vegetables, brushing teeth, and preparing beverages including baby formula. Residents are clear to use the water for doing laundry and dishes.

Adults and youth able to bathe without swallowing water are free to do so, the province says, though it suggests babies and infants should be sponge-bathed.

Henschell said the hope is to lift the advisory Thursday, assuming test results show the water is again safe to drink.

