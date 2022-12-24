Pimicikamak Cree Nation worries it won't have enough staff to run new health centre

A northern Manitoba First Nation is planning to open a brand new health centre next month, but leaders in the community say they're worried they won't have enough staff to properly run it.

The health centre in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, which has an on-reserve population of close to 6,500 people, is slated to open on Oct. 11.

However, the community's nursing station already faces staff shortages — and residents can only access it on an emergency basis, said Chief David Monias at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The nursing station is supposed to have 13.5 nurses, but has had less than half of that staffing complement in recent months, he said, meaning people usually get triaged over the phone.

"Anybody walks into a hospital, you will be seen. You may wait, but you will be seen. We don't have that opportunity," he said.

"For us, it's a human right that's being violated against our people."

Renal program needed

The First Nation, also known as Cross Lake, is also calling for a renal program for its new health centre to serve the high number of people in the community who have diabetes and need dialysis.

WATCH | Manitoba First Nation struggles to find staff:

Manitoba First Nation struggles to find staff for new health centre Duration 1:38 Pimicikamak Cree Nation is pleading for more government support for health care. The community in Cross Lake says it's struggling with few local health services and a severe shortage of nurses.

Right now, community members have to travel to Thompson or Winnipeg for dialysis treatment, which can be extremely difficult for people, said Donnie McKay, a band councillor for the First Nation who's responsible for health and social services.

In some cases, McKay said people have given up on treatment altogether because the travel back and forth is too stressful. McKay said he just lost a good friend because of the lack of renal care in the community, saying his friend chose to forgo treatment to be home with his loved ones.

"They're giving up their life to be with their families for a short period of time. That doesn't need to happen in our country."

Monias said the First Nation wants to be part of the solution and help with recruitment efforts, but has been left out of the process.

Indigenous Services Canada runs 21 of 22 nursing stations in Manitoba. They are places where the majority of care is provided by nurses, who are in short supply, ISC has said previously.

CBC News reached out to ISC Thursday to respond to these concerns and is awaiting a response.

Earlier this year, an ISC spokesperson said it is dealing with a critical shortage of nurses that is having an effect on health care across the country — including in federally run nursing stations in remote and isolated Indigenous communities in Manitoba.