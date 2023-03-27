Body of missing 18-year-old Pimicikamak Cree Nation woman found: Manitoba RCMP

An 18-year-old woman from Pimicikamak Cree Nation who was reported missing last week has been found dead near a lake in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Cross Lake RCMP were called just before 9 a.m. Friday with a report the woman was missing, police said in a news release on Monday. She had last been seen on March 21.

Police began a search for the woman, but got a call shortly after noon on Friday that a body had been found near the lake in the northern Manitoba community. RCMP confirmed the body was that of the missing 18-year-old.

An autopsy will be done, but it's believed she had been outside for a period of time, say police.

