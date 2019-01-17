Rescuers parachute onto frozen Manitoba lake after finding missing pilot

A missing 71-year-old pilot was rescued after being found stranded and dehydrated on a frozen Manitoba lake.

RCMP were notified Sunday evening, around 6:45 p.m., that the pilot failed to arrive at a camp on Sisib Lake, in the province's Interlake region.

The man had left the town of Ashern, Man., that morning for the camp, about 175 kilometres north.

RCMP and Canadian Rangers arrived at the site on snowmobile, where SAR techs had set up a tent to provide medical treatment to the dehydrated pilot. (RCMP)

RCMP contacted the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., which sent a Hercules search plane to the area. In the early morning hours of Monday, searchers spotted a small fire on Pickerel Lake, west of Sisib.

A search and rescue team with the Canadian Armed Forces was unable to parachute to the site due to poor weather conditions, so the RCMP sent out a snowmobile patrol.

A Hercules aircraft, sent out to fly over the area, found a small fire on the lake. (RCMP)

During the 45-kilometre ride to the site, the weather cleared and two search-and-rescue techs dropped to the site just after 6:30 a.m.

The pilot was in good spirits but suffering from dehydration, RCMP said. The SAR techs set up a tent and provided medical treatment to the pilot, who told them he encountered mechanical issues that left him stranded.

RCMP and Canadian Rangers arrived by snowmobile around 2:30 p.m. Monday to help. A couple of hours later, the SAR techs and pilot were picked up by a helicopter.

"It's a good story and nice to put out a story with a happy ending," said RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Courchaine, who stressed the important of the partnerships the RCMP have with the other rescue agencies.

"That's a huge area with lots of lakes, lots of isolated areas, so it really requires us working together like that. It's neat to see how well it worked."