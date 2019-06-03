5 more planeloads of Pikangikum forest fire evacuees expected to fly to Winnipeg

Five more planeloads of evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation are expected to arrive in Winnipeg on Monday as a forest fire half the size of Brandon threatens the remote northern Ontario community.

The 3,600-hectare blaze near Pikangikum, about 300 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, forced more than 1,500 people out of the fly-in First Nation over the weekend.

A Hercules aircraft from Winnipeg shuttled more than 320 evacuees into the city Sunday, and as many as 300 more could be on the way Monday, said Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small.

The evacuees are staying at hotels in Winnipeg.

Members of Pikangikum First Nation arrive in Thunder Bay on Thursday after being flown out of their home community by the Canadian Armed Forces. (Submitted by Dan Bard)

"You've got a lot of people that are coming out of a situation that is obviously very stressful," Small told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Monday.

"They're here and they're resting and safe, and now we're anticipating another day of the same."

Roughly 800 were flown to Thunder Bay and other northwestern Ontario communities on Saturday and Sunday.

About 1,000 of the 3,800 people who live in Pikangikum are considered especially vulnerable to smoke.

The first wave of evacuees left on Thursday.

The fire continues to burn and it isn't clear when evacuees will be allowed to return home, said Small.

The fly-in community of Pikangikum First Nation is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. (CBC)

