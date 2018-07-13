Hog-wild scene north of Brandon after truck tips

Firefighters are trying to keep at least five pigs corralled after a semi-trailer truck tipped over about half a kilometre north of Brandon on Friday afternoon.

RCMP and Brandon firefighters are at the spot where the truck tipped — the entrance to the Co-op Cardlock fuel stop on Wheat Belt Road, which runs beside Highway 10 just north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Firefighters round up pigs that escaped from a semi-trailer truck when it rolled north of Brandon, Man., on Friday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A witness told police "there were pigs everywhere," said an email from RCMP, who were called about the tipping at about 1:10 p.m.

It appears the semi was turning into the fuel station when it rolled, the email says.

The pigs escaped from the truck, which lay on its side next to the entrance to the fuel station.