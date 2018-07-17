RCMP ask drivers to slow down along south Perimeter Highway due to pig remains

RCMP are warning drivers to be cautious along the south Perimeter Highway due to pig remains on the road.

Chunks of remains could be seen scattered along the road early Tuesday morning.

Police are advising drivers to slow down because the road is very slippery as a result, said RCMP spokesman Robert Cyrenne.

RCMP are asking drivers to slow down along the south Perimeter Highway as a result. (Travis Golby/CBC )

The left lane in the eastbound route is open, but traffic is moving very slowly. The right lane is closed.

RCMP received a call about "pig guts" along the route at about 6:10 a.m.