Manitoba Conservatives hope for unity with Pierre Poilievre as new leader

Tories in Manitoba are hoping for a unified stance moving forward after members of the Conservative Party of Canada overwhelmingly chose Pierre Poilievre as their new leader.

The MP for the Carleton riding in Ottawa handily clinched victory on Saturday with 68.15 per cent of the available points on the first ballot. He swept nearly every riding in the country, losing only eight of Canada's 338 electoral districts to his main opponent, former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Shola Agboola, a Poilievre supporter who was on the leadership election organizing committee, said he believes Conservatives have learned from the divisiveness within the party that hurt them during the last two elections.

"What we need to do now is to make sure everybody has a voice," said Agboola, who ran under the federal Conservative banner in Winnipeg's Saint Boniface-Saint Vital riding in 2021.

"And that's what the plan of the party going forward [is], as opposed to one section or one segment of the Conservative party holding on to it and not allowing the other people to have a voice."

Rejeanne Caron, a Winnipeg police officer who worked on Poilievre's campaign team and ran for the Tories in the city's Elmwood-Transcona riding in 2021, described the atmosphere in the room where the leadership results were announced as "electric."

"This is historical," Caron said. "Rather than an election of a leader, this is more of a movement that's going forward. I've never seen so much support for a Conservative candidate who's going for leader and it's very exciting."

Political scientist Chris Adams said while bringing in party members who feel disaffected is often top of mind for an incoming leader, it's an area where Poilievre already has an advantage.

"Poilievre came in with such strong numbers ... that there's a pretty strong case for keeping the party united coming out of a fairly lengthy leadership battle," said Adams, an adjunct professor in political studies at the University of Manitoba.

The more than $6.7 million Poilievre pulled in during his campaign and the Conservative support of 62 MPs and seven senators also helped his candidacy, Adams said.

That caucus's support was among the points raised by outgoing interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen in a speech made before the leadership results were announced Saturday, when she urged the incoming leader to listen to and trust them.

But even the strong show of support still meant more than 30 per cent of Conservatives preferred someone else lead the party.

That includes Abe Wiebe, president of the Saint Boniface - Saint Vital Conservative Association in Winnipeg, who threw his support behind social conservative candidate Leslyn Lewis.

"I think she was the most honest person going," Wiebe said, though he added he's ready to get behind the new leader and he hopes others will too.

"I think all the leaders, all the candidates are going to have to … have some character and work together and support the leader that the majority has chosen."

Manitoba appeal

Adams said the new Conservative leader may also appeal to people in Manitoba, based on issues Poilievre touched on in his campaign speeches.

"I think Polievre will show himself to be a leader who's sensitive to Western alienation and regional concerns," Adams said, adding that he's started bringing up inflation and the rising cost of living more often in his public addresses.

Chris Adams, an adjunct professor in political studies at the University of Manitoba, said he thinks Poilievre will highlight mainstream positions going forward. (CBC News )

"Generally, a lot of the issues that Manitobans are dealing with are issues that Poilievre is highlighting."

In July — the most recent month for which inflation data is available — Canada's year-over-year inflation rate was 7.6 per cent.

That was down from the 39-year high of 8.1 per cent in June, but still means Canadians were paying significantly more for everything from groceries to gas than they did a year earlier. At 8.8 per cent , Manitoba's July rate was even higher.

Adams said while earlier in his campaign Poilievre took on some "fairly odd positions" including a promise of normalizing cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to reduce the influence of central bankers, he expects the incoming leader to continue focusing more on "bread and butter issues" like affordability and energy development moving forward.

"I think we'll see him move away from those more right-wing positions into highlighting the more mainstream positions. Not that he's changing his stripes, but more that the type of message he'll be conveying is going to be changing," he said.