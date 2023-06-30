2 men dead after head-on collision with semi on southwestern Manitoba highway

Two men are dead after a pickup truck crashed into a semi on a southwestern Manitoba highway earlier this week, RCMP say.

Mounties were called with a report of a two-vehicle collision in the rural municipality of Elton around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Friday RCMP news release said.

The crash happened on Highway 10, about five kilometres north of Highway 1, just north of Brandon.

Two men, ages 38 and 62, were in the pickup truck travelling southbound on Highway 10 when it swerved into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with the semi and leaving both vehicles in flames, RCMP say.

Mounties say the two men in the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The semi driver, a 39-year-old man from Rivers, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are continuing their investigation into the crash, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

