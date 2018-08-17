Skip to Main Content
Pickup truck fails to yield on Hwy 59, injuring victim in second vehicle, RCMP say
A car struck a vehicle crossing an uncontrolled highway intersection southeast of Selkirk, Man., when the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield.

STARS air ambulance transported one person to the Health Sciences Centre after a highway collision northeast of Winnipeg. (CBC)

At least one person was airlifted to hospital following a T-bone crash on Highway 59 near Selkirk, Man., on Sunday morning.

A small car carrying three people crashed into a pickup truck towing a boat when the truck driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic while crossing the highway southeast of Selkirk, police said in an email.

Selkirk RCMP said they responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 59 and C.I.L. Road, which is not controlled by traffic lights, at approximately 11 a.m.

The car was heading north along the highway when it hit the pickup truck which was travelling east on Provincial Road 509 before it crossed the highway.

STARS confirmed one patient was transported to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

A 48-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the truck was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to yield the right of way when entering a highway.

The passengers in the truck — two boys ages nine and ten — were uninjured, police said.

Police have not released information on the identity or medical status of the three occupants of the car.

