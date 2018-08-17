Pickup truck fails to yield on Hwy 59, injuring victim in second vehicle, RCMP say

At least one person was airlifted to hospital following a T-bone crash on Highway 59 near Selkirk, Man., on Sunday morning.

A small car carrying three people crashed into a pickup truck towing a boat when the truck driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic while crossing the highway southeast of Selkirk, police said in an email.

Selkirk RCMP said they responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 59 and C.I.L. Road, which is not controlled by traffic lights, at approximately 11 a.m.

The car was heading north along the highway when it hit the pickup truck which was travelling east on Provincial Road 509 before it crossed the highway.

STARS confirmed one patient was transported to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Selkirk, MB area. —@STARSambulance

A 48-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the truck was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to yield the right of way when entering a highway.

The passengers in the truck — two boys ages nine and ten — were uninjured, police said.

Police have not released information on the identity or medical status of the three occupants of the car.

