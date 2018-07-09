Skip to Main Content
Serious injuries after pickup hits semi on Highway 1 east of Winnipeg

There were serious injuries overnight Monday when a pickup truck with four occupants hit the back of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg.

Four people were in a pickup truck that hit the back of a semi, RCMP say. (CBC News)

RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said the semi was parked on the side of the road when it was struck near the Highway 1 intersection with Road 41E, between the communities of Ste. Anne and Richer, Man., about 50 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

The injuries are serious but not life-threatening, she said.

The highway was closed around 2 a.m. because of the crash, but has since been reopened.

