Man killed after pickup hits stopped semi at Perimeter Highway railway crossing

A 51-year-old Winnipeg man died after his pickup truck crashed into a semi-trailer which had stopped for a train crossing on the south Perimeter Highway on Friday, police say.

Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at about 7:45 p.m., RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

Investigators believe the pickup crashed into the back of the semi-trailer, which was stopped with other traffic.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The 22-year-old man driving the semi and his 23-year-old male passenger, both from Winnipeg, were not injured.



