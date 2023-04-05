Manitoba hip, knee replacement patients will be covered for physio at all providers after billing model change

Manitobans recovering from hip and knee replacement surgery will once again be able to have costs covered for physiotherapy and rehabilitation services from any clinic in the province, following concerns the previous billing model created a "two-tier health-care system."

The province is spending $2.5 million to ensure an estimated 6,100 eligible patients will have coverage for these services at their provider of choice, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a Wednesday news release.

As of April 1, the Manitoba Physiotherapy Association is managing physiotherapy billing services for eligible outpatients recovering from total hip and knee replacement surgery, under an interim agreement until a more permanent billing process is established, the province says.

Under the contract, all registered physiotherapists in Manitoba are eligible for reimbursement.

That change comes after the Progressive Conservative government came under fire in November 2022 for a model that only covered post-operative care at three physiotherapy clinics — all located in Winnipeg and all privately run.

The physiotherapy association previously expressed concern that funding model would create a two-tiered system, and would limit access for people who weren't clients at one of the three selected clinics.

Last year's funding change came after previous coverage for total hip replacement physio was cut several years ago, while cuts to knee physio were made in 2017.

The province now says patients who have had total hip or knee replacement surgery since Jan. 1, and who have not received treatment for whatever reason, can qualify for up to six individual physiotherapy sessions or 10 group sessions as of April 1. They can receive that care at any Manitoba physiotherapy clinic, with billing services run through the physiotherapy association.

Manitoba NDP health critic Uzoma Asagwara said the previous physiotherapy cuts forced people recovering from surgery to pay out of pocket or go without health care.

That led to worse health outcomes and higher bills for families, Asagwara said in a Wednesday statement.

Gordon says the new model will remove barriers for Manitobans and free up health-care providers to focus on delivering care to patients.