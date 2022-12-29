Picture this: 2022 in southwestern Manitoba

Waywayseecappo First Nation member Julia Brandon says she's on a mission to help others in southwestern Manitoba "find their spiritual selves" by rediscovering their language. She teaches Anishinaabe as part of a program for Sixties Scoop survivors at the Friendship Centre in Brandon with the goal of helping them reclaim and strengthen their Indigenous identities and culture.

Keira Jean Gamblin kisses her horse at the Every Child Matters Ride 2022 near Elkhorn on Sept. 27. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Unity Riders from southwest Manitoba took a six-day journey honouring Every Child Matters for Truth and Reconciliation week. Travis Mazawasicuna says when he looks at his relatives he sees the lingering pain from residential schools, the Sixties Scoop and other colonial traumas that have led to mental health and addiction issues in Indigenous communities. And, he adds, challenges remain on the healing journey in Canada: The Unity Riders were denied entrance to the Birtle Residential School and were not allowed to bring media when visiting the Elkhorn Residential School.

Lisa Ramsay walks in the Brandon 2022 Sisters in Spirit Walk at Stanley Park on Oct. 4. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

In southwestern Manitoba, roughly 60 people gathered in Brandon to mark Oct. 4, Sisters in Spirit, by walking to Dinsdale Park from Stanley Park , releasing flower petals into the Assiniboine River to remember their loved ones. "It lets us know that we're getting our message across, that we're being heard, we're being seen," said organizer Charlena Thies. "I just hope they understand that there's a lot of family members out there who never made it home. There's young women who just disappear, and I just hope … [the] awareness is there that they're missed greatly."

Rolling River First Nation hosted a traditional powwow in July for the first time since 2019, offering healing through drum beats and community. The event was centred on the theme of "Keeping the Spirit Strong." The grand entry for the powwow united children — representing the future of the tribe and nations — with elders representing history, knowledge and connection with the past.

Kenny Gulka from Strathclaire preps for Brandon’s Ag Ex on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Keystone Centre. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The future of Manitoba's agricultural industry was on display in late October at Brandon's Ag Ex cattle and sheep show. Organizers said they want to encourage the curiosity of young people — the province's future farmers — and get them engaged in agriculture, said Dallas Johnston, who is on the board of directors for the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba and is co-chair of Ag Ex.

People gather at the Forks for a vigil honouring MMIWG at Oodema Celebration Circle on Dec. 4. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

More than 100 advocates, allies and surviving loved ones gathered at the start of December at Oodena Circle in Winnipeg to call for a national state of emergency to be declared for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-spirit people. The rally was held days after new first-degree murder charges were laid against Jeremy Skibicki in the cases of three more missing women. He had already been charged with murder in the death of Rebecca Contois.

Brandon mayoral candidate Jeff Fawcett waits for election results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Riverbank Discovery Centre. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Unofficial results released by the city just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 26, named Jeff Fawcett the new mayor of Brandon with 4,759 votes, or 72.81 per cent of ballots. While he was excited at the prospect of taking on the job, Fawcett was "a little surprised" by the low voter turnout in the city, which has 36,528 eligible voters. The final tallies released by the city say 17.9 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots.

It was great to be getting youth back for the Virden Indoor Rodeo for the first time since 2019, said the event's president Thomas Hagan. The Virden rodeo offers the chance to showcase rough stock events, including broncs and bulls, and horsemanship skills. High school rodeo numbers in the area are climbing, he said.

Sheena Fitzpatrick from Edmonton-based Veselka Ukrainian Dance Association prepares for the grandstand show at Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival in Dauphin. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Canada's National Ukrainian Festival made a triumphant return to the stage in July in Dauphin. It marked not only the first in-person festival since 2019 due to pandemic cancellations, but also the first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February. The festival offers an immersive experience of Ukrainian culture for visitors to the city of about 8,400, which includes many people of Ukrainian descent.

Sioux Valley High School Grade 10 student Shereen Ross, 15, attends the Oyate Wiconi Pi Kte World Suicide Prevention Day walk on Sept. 9. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

In September, a group of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation students walked together in memory of those who have died by suicide ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10. Dozens of Grade 7-12 students participated in the Oyate Wiconi Pi Kte World Suicide Prevention Day walk through the heart of Sioux Valley, a First Nation about 260 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Thousands of people clad in orange flowed through Winnipeg's downtown on Sept. 30 in honour of the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Brandon performer Flora Hex hosts a drag brunch performance at Black Wheat Brewery on Aug. 7. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Brandon's premier drag performer Flora Hex played to a full house in August for the city's first-ever drag brunch. It's been an exhilarating year for the LGBTQ community in southwestern Manitoba, Hex said. She hosted her first drag show almost a year ago and held a drag workshop and show at the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba in March. She says she's amazed at the momentum LGBTQ events are gaining in the Prairie community.

Cody Roulette walks in support of the International Toxic Drug Poisoning Awareness Day in Brandon on Aug. 31. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

In August, members of Manitoba harm reduction groups gathered outside of the legislature and walked through Brandon to call for change to help prevent drug overdoses. Prior to the pandemic, there were about 200 deaths due to drug poisoning, but that number doubled in 2021 to 407 deaths, the Manitoba Harm Reduction Network says.

Mike Clark checks on the hives at Clark Apiaries on Aug. 3. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Mike Clark stands amid his nearly empty bee hives, hoping that his apiary, which has been raising honeybees since the First World War, can come back from a brutal winter that ravaged bee colonies across the country — and Manitoba hardest of all. Bee losses are in the 40 per cent range for parts of the country, but Manitoba's figure sits at about 57 per cent.

Combines in southwestern Manitoba threshed more than 100 hectares (250 acres) of wheat in early September, with each bushel reaped supporting the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. The Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership between 15 Canadian churches and church-based agencies that aims to fight global hunger, through initiatives like working with locally based organizations in developing countries to meet emergency food needs and working to find long-term solutions to hunger.

Pukatawagan wildfire evacuee Jorge Colomb, 7, left, and Alphonse Caribou, 7, play in the lake at Minnedosa Grand Beach on Aug. 17. ( Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

About 2,000 residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan, were forced to leave their homes in mid-July when a wildfire threatened the community and damaged the power line that feeds the area. More than 300 Pukatawagan residents were evacuated to Brandon, and many spent more than a month living in hotels in the southwestern Manitoba city. A group travelled to Minnedosa, about 50 kilometres north of Brandon, for a relaxing day on the beach in mid-August.

Firefighters lead Brandon’s Santa Parade on Nov. 19. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

November's Santa Claus Parade in Brandon marked the first holiday parade since 2019 following a COVID-19 pandemic-imposed hiatus. The parade, featuring 45 floats and the theme of "Parade of Lights," ran along Rosser Avenue from Sixth to 17th Street before returning to Sixth Street along Princess Avenue.

Beading has always been influenced by non-Indigenous sources, from superheroes or sports logos to different materials used. Traditionally, a dancer's regalia at a powwow tells a story of where the dancer is from. Projects inspire family and artists to strengthen and revitalize their cultural traditions.