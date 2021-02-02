Photographers pen letter to Manitoba government officials, arguing they can reopen safely

Photographers are lobbying the provincial government to allow them to reopen their businesses in the next phase of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

In a letter addressed to Premier Brian Pallister, Health Minister Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, a group of Manitoba photographers argue they can operate safely.

The nearly 60 photographers who signed the letter say they are committed to following a number of protocols in order to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, including gathering clients' information for potential contact tracing, screening themselves and clients for COVID-19, consistent hand hygiene and physical distancing as much as possible.

The letter also argues that photographers have been working safely throughout code red-level restrictions in some circumstances, such as e-commerce, sports photography and news reporting.

"The next step is to allow all photographers to reopen. In this uncertain time, photography brings joy to Manitobans," the letter says.

"It captures time-sensitive moments in people's lives, as is the case with newborn, maternity and wedding photography. Having professional photos of these moments is important for people's mental health and well-being."

In this uncertain time, photography brings joy to Manitobans. - Open letter to the Manitoba government from provincial photographers

Sunny Szpak Holly, who specializes in newborn photography, estimates she has lost close to 100 bookings since the restrictions barring her from working came into place in mid-November. With her type of photography, time is of the essence

She's continued to pay for the studio she shares with another photographer, but can't even step into it.

"We are incurring huge losses while we just sit at home when we know that we can work safely," she said. "And there are other aspects of photography that are allowed, which also doesn't make sense."

Curtis Moore, who also signed the letter, says letting photography businesses reopen would be an "easy win" for the province and its mission to support small businesses through the pandemic.

Photographer Curtis Moore on the job before strict restrictions came into place in November. (Curtis Moore)

"We are determined and able to be very safe — shoot at a distance with PPE, cleanliness — whether it be outdoor photography or indoor studio photography," he said. "We believe that we can open safely now and work with clients that have been waiting for a long time."The current public health orders expire on Feb. 12.

The province loosened restrictions slightly on Jan. 23, allowing retail, hair salons and some health and personal services businesses to reopen with reduced capacity.

Manitoba had been under a strict partial lockdown for more than two months, with the most rigid restrictions since the pandemic began, including a ban on gatherings at homes and the sale of non-essential items, and closure of most personal services.

During Monday's COVID-19 briefing, Roussin said it was too early to speculate on what might change on Feb. 12 and whether more restrictions would be loosened.

But he did say that if Manitoba continues to make progress in getting its COVID-19 numbers down, he hopes restrictions can be relaxed further.