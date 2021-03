Photo radar challenge denied by Manitoba's top court

Manitoba's highest court has rejected a legal challenge to the province's traffic laws that allow the owner of a vehicle to be ticketed for offences captured on photo radar, regardless of who was driving.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.