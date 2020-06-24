Winnipeg police issue warning about phone scammers pretending to be criminal investigators

Calls about taxes that appear to come from the Winnipeg police non-emergency line from someone claiming to be a criminal investigator are actually a scam, the Winnipeg Police Service says.

Victims have been told that money is owed to the Canada Revenue Agency and an investigation is underway, Winnipeg police said in a new release.

In some calls, people are told to dial the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency line at 204-986-622 to confirm an investigation is happening. When victims dial that number, they are made to believe they've started a new call, when really the scammer is still on the line.

In other cases, caller ID spoofing makes it look like the call is coming from the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency line.

The scammer then pretends to be a police officer and tries to get the victim to transfer them a significant amount of money, the news release said.

The Canada Revenue Agency will never demand immediate payment by Interac, e-transfer, bitcoin, pre-paid credit cards or other gift cards, police said.

They also want to remind people not to assume phone numbers appearing on call display screens are accurate.

