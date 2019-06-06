Winnipeg business on the hook for 'illogical' $60K phone bill

A Winnipeg business owner is on the hook for a phone bill that tallies more than $61,000 — for calls she says she didn't make.

"I'd have to shut down my business before I could pay that, and nor do I think I should," said Nadine Speirs, who has owned Metal Depot Ltd. for the past 12 years.

In late April, Speirs said she was contacted by Bell MTS to tell her the landline at her shop in the St. Boniface Industrial Park had recorded some suspicious activity, and that her monthly bill was around $21,000. There were several calls to Cuba on the record, and the amount was due to long-distance charges.

Speirs said she paid a $145 fee for a Bell MTS technician to come to her business and fix the issue and assumed it was resolved.

Two weeks later, Speirs said she got another phone call, mentioning that there was more suspicious activity on her landline. This time, the records showed several phone calls to the Philippines. She said Bell MTS sent a technician to fix the issue once again, this time at no cost.

Then, on May 30, Speirs says Canada Post delivered a 433-page bill dated May 19 that totalled $61,332.97. Her last monthly statement was $209.38. The due date for this bill is June 7, 2019.

"The fact that someone actually printed this out and put it in a box and sent it to me is someone's really warped sense of humour," she said.

"I was trying to be pragmatic about it because obviously it's illogical. A reasonable person couldn't look at this and think that a person is sitting making [these] phone calls."

Nadine Speirs says she's being held responsible for a $61,332.97 Bell MTS phone bill that she believes is due to a technology issue. (Travis Golby/CBC News)

Speirs says she's adamant that no one at her business would have made those calls, and that it must have been a technology issue or a hack into her phone system.

She says Bell MTS told her it's possible hackers got into her phone lines using her voicemail system, and that it was important for her to change her password every week.

Metal Depot Ltd. has anti-fraud insurance, Speirs said, but it only covers things like theft. The bill shows the several hundred calls don't last very long, sometimes a matter of seconds.

Speirs says she's been in contact with Bell MTS since she received the large bill. She was told the charges are valid and her issue would be logged and responded to sometime the following week she says.

Several hundred calls were made to Cuba and the Philippines from Nadine Speirs' business landline, according to her Bell MTS statement. (Travis Golby/CBC News)

Besides the bill, Speirs says she's upset with how Bell MTS handled the situation.

"If you're monitoring the system for suspicious activity and my bill is normally $200 a month, why wasn't there an alert at $1,500 when we could have stopped this?"

Bell MTS told CBC News they're looking into the bill, and will contact the customer.

'Would have to mortgage my house to pay it'

Speirs is now getting a lawyer to look at her current phone plan contract with Bell MTS. She also filed a billing dispute complaint with the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services.

She says she's confident no matter what happens, she won't pay the bill as it is right now.

"I would have to mortgage my house to pay it. I'm really trying hard to stay calm about this because I can't believe there isn't another solution, and as a consumer that I'm so vulnerable that I could just get a bill and everybody just goes, 'sorry," she said.

"I just keep thinking, OK there's gonna be some resolve to this or some resolution to it. I just don't even know where to start."