Winnipeg Sea Bears honour Philippine Independence Day during home game

Filipino food, dance, music and other festivities were featured at the Winnipeg Sea Bears' home game against the Edmonton Stingers on Monday in honour of Philippine Independence Day.

June 12 marks the declaration of Philippines' independence from Spain in 1898. Another independence day in July celebrates the country's independence from the United States.

D.J. Kilusan, a Tagalog Visayan Filipinx artist born and raised in Winnipeg, headlined Monday's basketball game. Canada Life Centre also sold Filipino cuisine, and the game included a half-time performance by Magdaragat Philippines Inc., a non-profit organization devoted to championing Filipino culture through dance.

"I think it's really cool," Caleb Espiritu, 11, told CBC News before heading into Canada Life Centre for the game. "We're Filipino and we're proud about our heritage and culture."

Caleb Espiritu, 11, said he loves basketball and that Winnipeg now has its own team. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

He said he loves basketball and that Winnipeg now has its own team.

Espiritu's uncle, Eman Almeda, said it's about time the city had its own basketball team.

"Basketball is a big sport in the Philippines, so it's nice to finally have a basketball team here in Winnipeg," he told CBC News.

Despite the festivities, the Sea Bears lost to the Stingers with a final score of 68-97, according to the Canadian Elite Basketball League's website.

A similar event called "Filipino Heritage Night" was held by the Winnipeg Jets during a home game last November.

Lorenz Brucal said the events make him proud to be a Filipino in Canada and it was important for the Sea Bears to recognize Philippine Independence Day.

"I'm excited to celebrate it with the rest of the Filipinos who are going to be at this game tonight," he told CBC News.

"Especially for the Filipinos who were born here, it's nice for them to understand what the Philippines is all about."

'Great to see'

Karen Dela Cruz took her daughters to the game wearing red, blue and white — colours of the Filipino flag to their first Sea Bears game.

"It's wonderful because we have such a big population here in Winnipeg," she told CBC News.

"We love basketball too."

Her daughter, Izabella Dela Cruz, said she was happy to be there.

"We're just very proud that they're representing Filipino culture," she said. "And in Winnipeg too, which is really great to see."