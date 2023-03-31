Manitoba government holds the line on pharmacare deductible rate

The Manitoba government is waiving a planned increase to pharmacare deductible rates for the upcoming benefit year, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced Friday.

The rate for the 2023-24 benefit year, which starts April 1, would have increased by more than six per cent had the government not taken action, the minister said in a news release.

"Our government recognizes the financial challenges facing many Manitobans," Gordon said

"That is why, for the third time in four years, we are waiving any increase to the rates for the 2023-24 benefit year, which begins on April 1," Gordon said.

Last year the provincial government increased the benefit rate by 1.8 per cent. The rates were frozen in the two years before that because of financial challenges caused by COVID-19, the release says.

Pharmacare is a drug benefit program for Manitobans whose income is affected by high costs of prescription drugs. Coverage in the program is based on total family income and the amount paid for eligible prescription drugs.

Each benefit year, Manitobans who participate in the program must pay a deductible, or part of the cost of their prescription drugs. The deductible is based on their adjusted family income.

A family's deductible could still change this benefit year if their income has changed, the government notes in the release.