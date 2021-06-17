Manitoba expecting fewer Pfizer shots, province recommends getting Moderna for 2nd doses

The province says it's been told that shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to slow down at the beginning of July, resulting in fewer Pfizer appointments in the weeks ahead.

The Manitoba government made the announcement via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

However, the province says it's receiving thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine.

It's advising people not to wait for a Pfizer appointment for second doses, and to get a Moderna vaccine for their second shot instead.

The province says many appointments are available next week for the Moderna vaccine, and will be available in the weeks to come.

A news conference is scheduled for this afternoon where more details are expected.