Kids stock holiday hampers for pets of families in need

Some four-legged friends in the city will be getting a special little something under the tree this year, thanks to vounteers and the Winnipeg Humane Society.

The local animal shelter hosted its Kids Give Back event for the first time on Sunday.

"They would be pretty bored with no food, and they would be hungry," said Severin Vassart, who is a young volunteer for the day.

This year's goal was to make 75 hampers containing donations of pet food, treats, toys and blankets to give to families in need with animals, according to the shelter's website. The organization invited about 65 kids between the ages of six and 13 to its facility to create handcrafted toys for cats and dogs that will be part of its holiday hampers.

"Every kid really likes being able to spend some time with the dogs and to be able to work on the crafts," said Cat Ross, the shelter's director of volunteer services.

Cat Ross, the director of education and volunteer services at the Winnipeg Humane Society, said the holiday hamper event was a fun way to get more youth involved in its programming. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The shelter has been looking for ways to invite young people and families who wish to give back to the community.

"This gives us another opportunity to get youth integrated and involved in the organization and new opportunities to be able to participate, and also be able to give back to the community," Ross said.

Giving back

Becky Isaac-Kulesza attended the holiday hamper event with Will, her son.

"I think this whole thing is wonderful. It's nice to bring kids in," she said.

The Isaac-Kulesza family has previously adopted a cat and a dog from the humane society.

"We love our pets. They're part of our family. It's nice to come and see other pets so I can maybe take more home," she said.

Will helps feed the dog at home and goes out for walks. He has held his birthday party at the shelter and invites his friends to give presents to the pets instead of him, his mom said.

Will wishes he could do more for animals without toys and necessities.

"Very, very sad," he said.

In his effort to give back, Will made a toy that will go into a hamper for a family with a dog.

Donations can be dropped off at 45 Hurst Way nearby the temporary Brenda Leipsic dog park.