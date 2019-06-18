Petition to save Seven Oaks ER garners 7,500 signatures

The Save Seven Oaks ER Coalition continues to hold out hope that the north Winnipeg emergency room will remain open, in spite of its scheduled conversion to an urgent care centre by September.

The group, along with supporters and health care workers from Seven Oaks Hospital, presented a petition with 7,500 signatures to NDP leader, Wab Kinew on Tuesday.

"We are feeling a lot of momentum," said Helen Zaharkiw, who personally gathered 4,000 signatures for the petition. "Only a few weeks ago, we held a rally in this very spot, that saw hundreds of people come out to show support for our ER and ICU."

The emergency room at Winnipeg's Concordia Hospital was officially converted to an urgent care centre on June 3.

The change is part of an overhaul of Manitoba's health-care system and means Concordia is now reserved for patients with urgent, same-day issues that are not life-threatening.

Last week, St. Boniface Hospital was forced to stop admitting some people who did not require immediate help for nearly 24 hours beginning Wednesday afternoon due to an overload of patients. Officials with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority insisted the situation did not put patients in danger, but one St. Boniface Hospital doctor told CBC News hospital staff have legitimate concerns.

Kinew echoed that concern at the rally on Tuesday, saying closing another ER will put additional strain on the system.

"What will happen if they close Seven Oaks as well and all the patients who were coming here have to go to [Health Sciences Centre] and St. B. The situation has already gotten bad but it may get worse," he said.

By the fall, three emergency rooms will remain once the overhaul is complete. They are at the Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and the Grace Hospital and are meant for patients with life-threatening or potentially life-threatening conditions.