Peter Nygard facing Winnipeg sexual assault charge

Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will face sexual assault-related charges in Winnipeg, police said on Tuesday.

The offences were allegedly committed in November 1993 and involve a victim who was then 20-years-old, says a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Winnipeg police opened their investigation in June 2020. Police later submitted eight cases for consideration to Manitoba prosecutors, who decided not to pursue criminal charges.

However, the matter was forwarded to Saskatchewan Justice for an independent review in December 2022. Saskatchewan's findings resulted in Nygard being charged with sexual assault and unlawful confinement in Winnipeg, the WPS news release says.

Nygard is also facing criminal charges in the U.S., Toronto and Quebec. Winnipeg police say officers in their sex crimes unit arrested Nygard in Toronto.

He's been in custody since December 2020, after he was arrested in Winnipeg on a provisional warrant that was issued on behalf of U.S. prosecutors.

He was initially detained at Headingley Correctional Centre, but was transferred to the Toronto South Detention Centre after being charged in that city with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Nygard also faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec and allegedly took place between November 1997 and November 1998.

Nygard is set to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges there after his Canadian charges are resolved. His lawyers have appealed the extradition order from federal Justice Minister David Lametti and are awaiting a decision from Manitoba's Court of Appeal.

His Quebec sexual assault trial is slated to begin in June 2024.